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MARVEL Tōkon's First DLC Fighter Is Phoenix Cyclops From The Avengers Vs. X-Men Comics
4 days ago
Cyclops' Phoenix Five era is playable in MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls. PlayStation shared a new clip yesterday at 9:15 AM MST of Phoenix Cyclops, the 4-versus-4 tag fighter's first DLC character, striking poses mid-battle. Arc System Works designed the fighter around the Phoenix Five storyline from Avengers vs. X-Men, right down to a Dark Phoenix transformation. Check out the official post down below: