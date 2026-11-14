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Corban Men’s Basketball Battles NCAA DI Eagles in Exhibition Contest
11 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Corban University men's basketball team faced its toughest challenge of the young season on Friday night, taking on NCAA DI Eastern Washington University in an exhibition matchup inside Reese Court. The 102-68 final score will provide the Eagles with their first win of the regular season, while the exhibition status for the Warriors will provide season-long experience as they continue their trek towards defending the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Tournament crown.