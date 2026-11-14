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Fatal Crash Outside Jacksonville Costco Snarls Gate Parkway Amid Hit-And-Run
By Anne Paxton,4 days ago
Costco Wholesale on Gate Parkway — Reported Site of Fatal Crash. According to News4JAX, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal crash outside the Costco Wholesale store in the Town Center area on Friday afternoon, with investigators also working a separate hit-and-run just nearby. Drivers were urged to steer clear of the stretch of Gate Parkway as officers worked both scenes.
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