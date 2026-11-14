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‘Absolute embarrassment’: Navy Top Gun graduate says of outdated sky technology
2 days ago
(NewsNation) — Decorated Navy Top Gun graduate Matthew “Whiz” Buckley joined NewsNation to discuss the nationwide ground stop that took place on Friday, saying Congress has “the power of the purse” and that Congress is to blame for the air traffic control system’s outdated technology. Buckley noted that the situation is “an absolute embarrassment.”