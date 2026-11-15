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Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Cavs' Starters Out vs. Mavs After Travel Issues Amid FAA Ground Stop
By Zach Bachar,4 days ago
"There's a lot of thought that goes into it and I know our default is player care and player health above all," Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson explained to reporters on Saturday (0:12 mark). "That's how we approach things and we put everything into the conversation, what all of it means. You have to come up with decisions and I know our first priority of what's in the best interest of player health and player health long-term, right? So, that's how these decisions are made."