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Blog: Why do we have plastic playgrounds?
By Sherry Listgarten,4 days ago
Kids benefit every which way from being outdoors in nature. They develop their senses, are encouraged to explore, learn to pay attention, strengthen their immune system and more. Study after study has shown that kids benefit physically, mentally and emotionally from time in nature. And yet, we cover our outdoor play areas in plastic. To add insult to injury, the plastic pieces are made to look like nature, as if the smell of discarded tires on a hot day or the slick plastic surfaces emulate the real thing.