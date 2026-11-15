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Panthers-Saints game won’t have a replay assistant, due to ground stop
By Mike Florio,4 days ago
The nationwide ground stop that shut down the aviation system has impacted the NFL’s officiating assignments for Sunday games. And while the league has announced the specific changes that will result in non-referees serving as referees for four games on Sunday (with side judge Don Willard working two games in the same day), other adjustments have not been officially announced.
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