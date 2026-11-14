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USMNT blitzes Haiti for Nations League first leg win
By Larry Henry Jr,4 days ago
The U.S. Men’s National Team placed one foot into the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four after a convincing quarterfinal first leg victory on Saturday. Mauricio Pochettino’s squad used goals from five different players to earn a 6-0 triumph at the Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida. Auston Trusty delivered the opening goal for the Americans before Julian Hall, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Folarin Balogun all scored in the second half.