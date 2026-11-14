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DRUNKEN RACCOON RAISES BIG BUCKS FOR VIRGINIA ANIMAL SHELTER
By GNCadm1n,12 days ago
About a year ago — maybe you remember this? — a raccoon entered a liquor store in Virginia, ransacked the shelves, opened 14 different bottles, and was later discovered passed out in the bathroom by the store owner. The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter took in the animal and decided to lean into the chaos. Based on a photo of the raccoon passed out on the floor, they launched “Trashed Panda” merchandise that went viral nationwide.