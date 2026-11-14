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Turnovers, Uninspired Play Dooms Bears in 36-7 Loss at Virginia
By Jim McGill,3 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Christmas came early for Virginia fans hungry for a win as the struggling Bears - otherwise known as the cure for struggling opponents’ woes - rolled into town and ran their loss streak to four miserable defeats in their 26-7 loss to Virginia 5-6 (3-4). The loss featured two particularly galling pick-sixes that helped gift-wrap the win for the Cavaliers to break their three-game loss streak in the ACC.