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Overview of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Scientific Understanding of the Disease
By Mohd Jahid,4 days ago
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disorder, is characterised by persistent synovial inflammation, erosion of bones and cartilage, leading to joint destruction. Clinical manifestations are morning stiffness, pain in shoulder, neck and pelvic girdle, loss of mobility with fever, fatigue, malaise, loss of body weight, and development of rheumatoid nodules. Environmental and genetic factors are important contributors in its susceptibility. Association between RA and diet, cigarette smoking, hormones, alcohol, microbiota, infection, and coffee have also been reported. To diagnose patients with RA, American college of rheumatology (ACR, 2010) criteria, developed by European league against rheumatism (EULAR). Inflammation produced in RA patients is due to cell-mediated immune response. The rheumatoid synovium consists of a large number of CD4+ T cells suggesting pathogenic nature of T cells in this disorder. B-cells may also participate in the pathogenesis by several means such as autoantibodies, by instigation of T-cells through expression of co-stimulatory molecules, by generating pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory cytokines and by organisation of other inflammatory cells. The conventional management of RA usually focuses over reducing pain and limiting the disability by medical therapies which include a number of classes of agents such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), non-biological and biological agents, disease-modifying anti rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), immunosuppressants, and corticosteroids. However, only proper rehabilitation can promote the objective to achieve the joint functionality and ease of motion which improves independence as well as quality of life in patient suffering from Rheumatoid Arthritis.