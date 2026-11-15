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Lee Jong Suk's Real Estate Holdings Reportedly Top 63 Billion Won ($47M)
By Hana,4 days ago
Lee Jong Suk's real estate holdings are reportedly worth more than 63 billion won (about $47 million), according to a November 15 report by Segye Ilbo. The report traced his property history back to March 2015, when he bought a 284-square-meter unit at La Terrace Hannam in Hannam-dong's UN Village, Seoul, for 4.3 billion won (about $3.2 million). The unit was sold at a discount of more than 50 percent at the time because the builder's parent company, Tongyang Group, had run into financial trouble.