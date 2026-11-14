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Kids Supply Co Plans Online Store Focused on Baby and Kids Essentials
By Dane Chebert,13 days ago
Kids Supply Co is preparing to develop an online shopping destination centered on everyday needs for babies, children, and the families who care for them. The planned store categories include Baby Care and Hygiene, Baby Feeding Essentials, Baby Travel and Stroller Accessories, Educational and Sensory Toys, and Kids Clothing and Accessories. Specific products have not yet been selected as the company continues planning its future assortment.