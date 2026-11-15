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Two Months After Major Brain Surgery, Teenage Gillette Girl Bags Huge Pronghorn Buck
By Mark Heinz,4 days ago
Aspen Study wasn’t expected to survive birth, much less go out antelope hunting 16 years later and bag a huge buck. But that’s exactly what the young Gillette resident did, two months after having major brain surgery to mitigate a rare disorder that’s caused her to suffer seizures and other debilitating symptoms her entire life.
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