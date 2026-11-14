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AAUW to meet Nov. 19
12 days ago
The AAUW Coastal-Georgetown Branch will meet at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at The Lodge at Truitt Homestead, Rehoboth Beach. Jane Gruenebaum, Sussex County Council District 3 representative, will be the guest speaker. District 3 covers Delaware Bay and Atlantic coast communities, including Broadkill Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres, Lewes, Long Neck, Primehook Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Slaughter Beach areas.