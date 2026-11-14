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SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Julian Hall
By Larry Henry Jr,4 days ago
Julian Hall celebrated his cap-tying to the U.S. Men’s National Team in the best way. Hall scored his fourth-career international goal as the USMNT routed Haiti 6-0 in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg action on Saturday. The New York Red Bulls forward also drew a penalty kick opportunity in the second half, helping him earn SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors at the Nu Stadium.