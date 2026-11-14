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MLB, NHL, NBA and NFL comparison of payroll tiers with respect to playoff teams, championship appearances and wins over past 15/16 for mlb years for each respective league.
13 days ago
This is the follow up to the study I did with just MLB using spotrac now expanded to include the other 3 leagues. Please note I made a mistake in the previous one and counted the KC world series team as a bottom half payroll team when they were in the 11-15 tier which I have adjusted for except in the playoff qualification measure so in short another further adjustment would be needed here. I did my best to be accurate but feel free to fact check and recount using spotract if you have the time/desire etc.