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A farewell befitting a legend: Portugal surprise Ronaldo with a special tribute
By Abdelmawgood Samir,2 days ago
On Saturday, the Portuguese Football Federation announced, according to the Portuguese newspaper "Record", a new graphic design for the number 7 shirt to coincide with the match. The move aims to immortalise the legacy Ronaldo left with the national team, after the number became part of his footballing identity across an international career spanning more than two decades.