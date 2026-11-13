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Jill Brooke on How Flowers Can Change Your Life
By Alicia Pestalozzi,8 days ago
At a time when AI is becoming an increasingly prominent part of our lives and so much of our time is spent looking at screens, I find myself appreciating more than ever a friendly reminder of just how vital it is for our mental and physical health to reconnect with nature. And who better to deliver it than Jill Brooke, the award-winning journalist and flower historian whose delightful new book, The Genius of Flowers: What Life’s Most Beautiful Creations Can Teach Us, makes a compelling case for paying closer attention to the flowers around us.