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Driver, 94, killed in head-on collision after driving wrong way on road
3 days ago
A 94-year-old woman was killed when she drove the wrong way on a rural highway, striking another vehicle head-on. The Minnesota State Patrol says the collision happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday on Highway 67 in Paxton Township, Redwood County, where a Chevy Malibu was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, colliding with a westbound Chevy Traverse.