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2026 Eastern Sierra Shop with a Cop
By Press Release,4 days ago
The 2026 Eastern Sierra Shop with a Cop event is coming soon. This event is designed to help give area students and their families in need a joyous Holiday Season. We have worked with our local school staff and School Resource Officer, as well as the School Resource Officers from the Mammoth Lakes Police Department and the Mono County Sheriff’s Department to identify and invite 50 area students from Inyo and Mono counties to participate in this year’s event, to be held on December 12, 2026.