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Lakers injury update: Luka Dončić expected to play Sunday, Austin Reaves remains questionable
4 days ago
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers are finding ways to win, and they're doing it at a level few expected this early in the season. Despite a handful of injury concerns coming out of their latest road victory in Milwaukee, the Lakers enter the weekend riding a seven-game winning streak and sitting at 11-2, tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the NBA.