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Minor NFL Transactions: 11/14/26
By Ely Allen,4 days ago
Here are the minor moves and standard gameday practice squad elevations for Week 10’s Sunday slate:. McQuaide in Los Angeles and Hart in Seattle are being elevated for the third time on their current practice squad agreements. In order for either team to see those players in another game this season, they’ll need to be signed to the 53-man roster. That was the case with Gonzalez in Miami, who makes his way to the active roster after kicking in each of the Dolphins’ past three games as a practice squad elevation.