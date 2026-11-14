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Rams Didn’t Target WR Trade Amidst Injuries
By Ely Allen,4 days ago
The Rams have earned a reputation for disregarding draft picks, frequently shipping them off to other teams in exchange for impact players to help in their playoff push. There was speculation that Los Angeles might dip into that same bag of tricks to help get through a season that has seen both of its star wideouts — Puka Nacua and Davante Adams — and third-year receiver Jordan Whittington land on injured reserve, but according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Rams “didn’t seriously consider” trading for a receiver.