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Folkways Christkindlmarkt Brings a German Holiday Market to Fargo, ND
By Editor recommendations,4 days ago
By late November, the wind coming off the northern plains is enough to make folks long for something to warm their souls, and in the Fargo area, there are few better ways to do so than spending some time gathered around a crackling fire with a steaming mug of spiced wine at the annual Folkways Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Germany's open-air Advent markets, this multi-day event turns the city center into a European-style village where you can enjoy a brat, listen to live music, and kick off your holiday shopping with goods from regional makers.
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