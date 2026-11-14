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OHSAA volleyball championship resumes after Nutter Center evacuation
By Tabitha Bartoe,4 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division III girls' volleyball state championship match was temporarily delayed Saturday evening after a building emergency prompted an evacuation of the Nutter Center at Wright State University. According to the OHSAA, everyone inside the facility, including both teams and...
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