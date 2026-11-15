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Boyds Jail Homicide Confirmed by Police, Details on Victim Still Withheld
By Aubrey Green,4 days ago
Montgomery County Correctional Facility — Site of Confirmed Jail Homicide. The Montgomery County Department of Police has confirmed that a homicide occurred at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility (MCCF) in Boyds, though officials have not yet released the identity of the victim, the identity of any suspect, or a timeline of what happened inside the jail.