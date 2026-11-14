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Gagliano’s diving header lifts Jefferson Academy to first 3A boys soccer state title
By James Nokes,4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS — With a full-out dive, Matteo Gagliano finally put Jefferson Academy over the top. Gagliano’s header on a cross from Arnel Mehidic in the 61st minute proved to be the match-winning goal, and Trevor Chichirico recorded five saves to lift the Jaguars to a 1-0 victory over DSST Conservatory Green in the Class 3A boys soccer state title match on Saturday at Weidner Field.