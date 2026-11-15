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Missing Massachusetts man found dead after multi-agency search
By Ken Paiva,4 days ago
A Massachusetts man reported missing early Friday morning was found dead Saturday after a nearly 30-hour search involving multiple agencies. William O’Neill of Braintree was reported missing at approximately 5:30 a.m. and was believed to be in danger. Braintree Police launched a search that included assistance from the Braintree Fire Department, the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Norfolk County Technical Rescue Team.
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