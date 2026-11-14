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Route 8 Construction Update For The Weeks Of November 16 & 23, 2026
By STAFF,13 days ago
Daytime work will continue (7AM – 3PM, Monday–Friday) Both northbound and southbound traffic lanes remain shifted to the right shoulder to create work areas for median barrier replacement between Exits 12B–14 (former Exits 15–18). Work zones at Exit 17 (former Exit 21) and between Exit 18 on- and off-ramps (former Exit 22) have been shifted back to their original alignment.
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