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A slight warm up into next week ahead of precipitation chances later in the week
By Luke Prokosch,4 days ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good Evening! Temperatures stayed in the 40’s today with some cloud cover across western Nebraska. Isolated showers will be possible tonight to the southwest. Fairly dry conditions stick around into the middle of next week as temperatures slowly warm back into the 60’s by Wednesday. Better precipitation chances arrive by next weekend.
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