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Kennesaw State Egg War Turns Felony as Four Students Face Assault Charges
By Marc Washington,4 days ago
Four 18-year-old Kennesaw State University students are facing felony aggravated assault charges after Kennesaw police said they fired Orbeez gel gun pellets from an SUV, striking a man and his truck multiple times near campus. The arrests of Marcus Campbell, Olumuyiwa Awe, Cole Endriss and Chandler Buchanan cap off an escalating fraternity rivalry that started with eggs and ended with police hunting down a vehicle involved in a string of drive-by pellet attacks.
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