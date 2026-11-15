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USMNT vs. Haiti player ratings: Christian Pulisic and Julian Hall shine in dominant six-goal rout
By Staff Writer,4 days ago
Christian Pulisic returned to the USMNT with a brace as Mauricio Pochettino's side scored five second-half goals to overwhelm Haiti 6-0 at Nu Stadium on Saturday. Auston Trusty's 10th-minute opener separated the sides at halftime, with Haiti threatening an equalizer and forcing Diego Kochen into an important save. The U.S. pulled away after the break, though, as Julian Hall doubled the lead before Pulisic struck twice in quick succession. Weston McKennie and substitute Folarin Balogun completed the scoring.