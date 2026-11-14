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Inventure: Nordic Venture Capital Branding by Bedow
4 days ago
Stockholm studio Bedow builds its branding for Nordic venture firm Inventure around a two-part wordmark and 30-degree slanted headlines. Halfway through the INVENTURE logotype, the bottom edge stops dropping and climbs. After twenty years backing startups across Finland, Sweden, the Baltics, and the UK, the Nordic venture firm asked Stockholm studio Bedow to sharpen its focus toward fewer, stronger portfolio companies under a “Dare to win” direction. Bedow translated the narrative “Igniting the Few. Accelerating the Many.” directly into the wordmark’s geometry. It’s two movements in nine letters. From the tiny left-hand I to the central N, the letterforms flare open inside a 60-degree wedge like a spark catching, before TURE locks height and climbs at a 30-degree angle.