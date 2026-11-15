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The Cheesecake Factory Picks Daly City's Serramonte Center for New Outpost This Winter
By Nina Singh-Hudson,4 days ago
The Cheesecake Factory is planning to open this winter inside Daly City's Serramonte Center, moving into the space once occupied by Buffalo Wild Wings. The chain, known nationwide for its sprawling menu and towering dessert case, will give Daly City residents their first local outpost after years of driving elsewhere for a slice.
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