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Chilly Snap Could Lure Manatees Back to West Palm Beach Lagoon
By Livi Miller,4 days ago
Cold weather creeping into South Florida this weekend has wildlife watchers eyeing Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach, where warm water discharged from a power plant turns into a cozy refuge for sea cows fleeing the chill. The facility sits along the Intracoastal Waterway as part of a Florida Power and Light site, and staff there say it typically takes a few consistent days of cold temperatures to get the manatees moving.
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