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Boaz falls in second round to Muscle Shoals
4 days ago
MUSCLE SHOALS — The Boaz Pirates season came to a close when the Pirates fell to the Muscle Shoals Trojans in a 30-6 defeat in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. With the loss, Boaz closes the book on a great 2026 season which saw them finish 9-3 and claim their first-ever region championship. Boaz head coach Luke Pruitt would also claim his first playoff win in his second year with the Pirates.
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