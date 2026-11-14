undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BOBCAT GAME DAY NOTEBOOK #11: Cats Withstand Travel Delays, Welcome Back Defensive Stalwards
By Bill Lamberty,13 days ago
GREELEY, Colo. (Nov. 14, 2026) – Montana State welcomes back a pair of contributors today in Greeley, Colorado, when the Bobcats face Northern Colorado at 5 pm. Zack Black returns to the starting lineup at defensive tackle and Taki Uliulakepa returns at safety, backing up JJ Dolan. Tight end Carter Curnow also returns from injury. Defensive tackle Josaiah Asuega and linebacker Neil Daily will miss today's game.