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Commander of Forest Hills’ 112th Precinct transferred to Brooklyn
By Stephanie Meditz,10 days ago
NYPD Deputy Inspector Daniel Fennessey, the 112th Precinct’s commanding officer, is heading back to Brooklyn. Fennessey said at Community Board 6’s Nov. 12 meeting that he has been transferred to the 77th Precinct, effective Monday, Nov. 16. The reassignment was news to him, too — it became official just an hour or two before the meeting started, he said.