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Rich Rodriguez: I Know What the Hell I’m Doing and We Will Be Better
By Brad Smith,4 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Following West Virginia’s embarrassing 37-14 home loss to Kansas on Saturday, Rich Rodriguez made it clear that he isn’t backing down from the challenge of rebuilding the Mountaineers. Despite another disappointing performance that left fans questioning the direction of the program, Rodriguez remains confident that he knows exactly what needs to be done to turn things around.