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Bitcoin ETFs Lose $2.35 Billion in Two Weeks as BlackRock Leads Outflows
By Abdelaziz Fathi,3 days ago
U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $1.07 billion in net outflows during the week ending November 13, 2026, their second consecutive week of withdrawals exceeding $1 billion, according to SoSoValue data. The latest redemptions brought the two-week total to $2.35 billion, the largest since the fortnight ending June 5, when investors withdrew $3.14 billion.Withdrawals extended across the cryptocurrency ETF market, with approximately $1.55 billion leaving U.S. spot crypto funds during the week. Bitcoin products accounted for nearly 69% of those outflows, while Ethereum funds lost another $398.9 million. Of the 15 asset categories tracked by SoSoValue, 10 recorded net withdrawals, four reported no flows and Avalanche was the only category to attract new capital.