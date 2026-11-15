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Pistons vs. Heat Discussion: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More
By Sean Corp,4 days ago
The Detroit Pistons face the Giannis-led Miami Heat for the second time this season, but this is not the same Heat team Detroit beat 128-111 in the second game of the season. The Heat can get above .500 with a win after winning six of its past eight games, including the previous three in a row. The Heat are starting to understand how best to play around Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially Bam Adebayo. In the team’s most recent win, Bam and Giannis scored 37 points, and Davion Mitchell was able to support the big two with a 22-point, 17-assist effort.