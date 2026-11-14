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Draws and Fades: Trust Austin Smotherman to emerge from pack in Lone Star State
4 days ago
Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices. Trace Crowe (+300) is your 54-hole leader at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. Crowe will attempt to go wire-to-wire for his first PGA Tour victory, but given what we saw from his play in the third round, it won't be smooth sailing for the young pro.