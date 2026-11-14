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CowanSim publishes the R22 Beta II manual ahead of its arrival in MSFS 2024
By Julien Chabbey,2 days ago
Few helicopters are as familiar as the Robinson R22. This well-known helicopter takes on various roles around the world, from pilot training to agricultural spraying and operations on water. CowanSim has already developed it for MSFS 2020 (we covered that release back in 2024), and in October the developer revealed the native MSFS 2024 version along with its upgrade pricing.