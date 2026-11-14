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BlueBird thinks SU7 is partly behind the 757’s memory leak, as V1.2 shapes up into an autoland overhaul
By Vasco Ferreira,13 days ago
So what has BlueBird been up to since version 1.1 of the 757? Quite a lot, it turns out. After two quiet weeks, Shervin posted a long update on the developer’s Discord, and the headline is about the memory leak. A potential fix is now in internal testing, and the team believes the 757 might not be the only thing causing the leak.