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Lakers Get Luka Doncic Injury News After Austin Reaves Setback
By Alder Almo,4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Austin Reaves on Sunday in Phoenix, but they won’t have to worry about their other star guard. Luka Doncic is not listed on the Lakers’ injury report for their matchup against the Suns, an encouraging development after the NBA’s leading scorer injured his right ankle during Wednesday’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.