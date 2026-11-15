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Ex-Bills Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Breaks Silence After Abrupt Release
By Nathan Dougherty,4 days ago
Former Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson spoke out about his abrupt departure from the team in an emotional post. The Bills released Gardner-Johnson last week, just one day after he returned from a one-game suspension for spitting on a Las Vegas Raiders player. The Bills initially stood by the veteran safety, but changed course and released him following his NFL punishment.