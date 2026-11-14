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Denson Breaks School Record as Men's Cross Country Concludes Season at NCAA East Regional Championships
12 days ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (November 14, 2026) – The Curry College men's cross country team wrapped up its 2026 season on Saturday afternoon, competing at the NCAA Division III East Regional Championships hosted by Bates College at the Wainwright Recreation Complex. Highlighting the afternoon for the Colonels was Blaise Denson, who...