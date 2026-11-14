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My Top 30 Songs for November 15-21, 2026
By EclecticMusicLover,2 days ago
I’m still besotted with “Marianne” by Fontaines D.C., thus it holds onto the top spot for a fifth consecutive week, making it the second song this year – after sombr‘s “12 to 12” – and only the third song so far this decade, to spend five weeks at #1 (the other being “The Faithful Heart” by Wons Phreely + The Horses at the beginning of 2025). And “Metastasized” by the outstanding and enormously-talented Canadian indie rock band Bealby Point advances four spots to #2. Their songs are always ear worms that continue to grow on you, and “Metastasized” keeps sounding better with every listen.