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'Scream' actor C.W. Morgan's cause of death at 72 revealed
By Anthony Robledo and Liza Esquibias, USA TODAY,11 days ago
The cause of death for C.W. Morgan has been revealed. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that the "Scream" actor died on Aug. 30 at age 72 from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to People and Page Six. His manner of death was listed as natural, the outlets reported, citing the death certificate.